KTR targets Revanth at Unity Day celebrations

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had no other work except hurling choicest abuses against the BRS and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, pink party working president KT Rama Rao found fault with the state government for celebrating September 17 as Praja Palana Day.

“There is no governance at all in the state. There are no basic amenities for students in schools. Viral fevers are on the rise and the government should declare health emergency immediately,” he said.

The BRS celebrated September 17 as the Unity Day. Speaking at the celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that “those who did not know history distorted September 17”.

“Telangana society hates the talk of Revanth Reddy. In the last nine months, he had no other work except abusing KCR,” he said and demanded that the Congress government implement all its election assurances.

Rama Rao also alleged that Revanth, who abused Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the past, installed the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat to cover up his past mistakes. Finding fault with the chief minister for saying that Rajiv Gandhi introduced computers to the country, he said that it was the Tata Group that introduced computers in the country in 1955. “The chief minister even went a step ahead and declared that the computer was invented by Rajiv Gandhi. But computer was invented by Charles Babbage,” he said.

BRS protests across state

Meanwhile, the BRS cadre and leaders performed milk abhishekam to Telangana Talli statues across the state in response to a call given by Rama Rao in protest against installation of the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat, a place meant for the Telangana Talli statue. “If Revanth is interested, he could keep the Rajiv Gandhi statue at his residence in Jubilee Hills,” Rama Rao said.

He said that the Rajiv statue would be relocated to Gandhi Bhavan if the BRS returns to power in the state.