BRS to announce its stand on 'one nation, one election' after Centre provides more clarity

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that his party would take an official stand on “one nation, one election” after the Union government provides more clarity on its plans. “Once the Centre outlines its position and provides further details, the BRS will hold internal discussions and take a formal decision on our party’s stance on simultaneous polls,” he said.

Stating that the Union government needs to provide clear information regarding its approach to “one nation, one election”, Rama Rao said that the Centre must explain how it intends to proceed with simultaneous elections and share more details on the processes to be followed.

“The Centre should put its plan for ‘one nation, one election’ before the people. It is essential for the public to understands how the government will conduct these elections,” the BRS leader said.

Stating that the next Lok Sabha elections will be held only after four years, he said: “The Centre must clarify whether it will hold the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously by dissolving the present state governments or ‘one nation, one election’ plan will be implemented in a phased manner.”

“This clarity is crucial for the future of governance in the country,” he added.

Rama Rao said that besides the discussion on the simultaneous polls, the country should also discuss caste census and delimitation of both Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. “Already approved women’s reservation in legislatures too must be implemented without further delay,” he added.