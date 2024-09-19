Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies would have broken country into pieces: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that if the country followed the policies of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, it would have been broken into 10 pieces.

Sanjay was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a three-day photo exhibition on September 17, the day the Hyderabad state merged with the Indian Union in 1948, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Praising the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the MoS said: “It was ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Patel who ensured that 562 states merged with the Indian Union.”

Speaking about integration of Hyderabad, he said: “If Telangana region was not merged the Indian Union, the Nizam rulers would have succeeded in their attempts to merge it with Pakistan.”

Slamming the state government for celebrating September 17 as the Praja Palana Day, he said that the Congress government was afraid of the AIMIM, that is why it is not celebrating the Liberation Day. “If the BJP is voted to power, the Telangana Liberation Day will be celebrated officially in honour of Telangana martyrs,” he said.

Later in the day, Sanjay inaugurated the new hostel block Sri Vidyaranya Avasa Vidyalaya in Jammikunta. Speaking on the occasion, he said it is regrettable that the government is funding Madrasas, which are “sowing the seeds of terrorism”.

“This government is funding Madrasas but it is not providing funds to Saraswati Shishu Mandir Vidyalayas,” he said.