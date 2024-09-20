29 faculty from Hyderabad university in top two per cent of most-cited global researchers

HYDERABAD: A global study by John PA Ioannidis revealed that the Professor of Medicine, of Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford University and 29 retired and present faculty members/associates from the University of Hyderabad are among the top 2% of most-cited researchers worldwide.

This prestigious ranking is based on standardised citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index and a composite indicator (c-score). The August 2024 update includes over 2,17,000 researchers across 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.

Notable UoH researchers come from fields like Chemistry, Life Sciences, Computer and Information Sciences, High Energy Materials, Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and Physics, in Literary/Communication and Textual Studies, and Mathematics and Statistics.

In a unique distinction, Prof Pramod K Nayar is the only Indian university researcher in Literary Studies to make the global top 2% and has now entered the global top 100 in this field.

The recognised faculty include: Prof. Goverdhan Mehta, Prof. MNV Prasad, Prof. Attipalli R. Reddy, Prof. AS Raghavendra, Prof. Soma Venugopal Rao, Prof. Pramod K. Nayar, Prof. Ashwini K. Nangia, Prof. Rajadurai Chandrasekar, Prof. Anunay Samanta, Prof. Nagender Kumar Suryadevara, Prof. Satish Narayana Srirama, Prof. Alok Singh, Prof. Niyaz Ahmed, Prof. S. N. Kaul, Prof. D. Narayana Rao, Dr. Arunasree M. Kalle, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Prof. Lalitha Guruprasad, Prof. Dhevalapally B. Ramachary, Prof. Karumuri Ashok, Prof. G. Vaitheeswaran, Prof. Sachin Bhalekar, Prof. Surya P. Tewari, Prof. S. R. Shetye, Prof. K. D. Sen, Prof. Deevi Basavaiah, Prof. Mariappan Periasamy, Prof. Samudranil Pal, and Dr. Mehanathan Muthamilarasan.

Commenting on this achievement, Prof B J Rao, UoH vice-chancellor, stated: “With this fifth iteration of the Stanford study, UoH continues to excel in global research rankings. We take pride in having 29 of our faculty in the global top 2%, covering such a wide range of areas. This reinforces UoH’s status as a leading research university.”