BJP glorifying bulldozer action, alleges Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Stating that his party is eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines in the next hearing on unauthorised demolition of private properties, scheduled for October 1, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday stated that the BJP has been glorifying the bulldozer action and not the Constitution.

On September 17, the apex court passed an order, staying unauthorised demolition of private properties across the country till October 1.

During an interaction with mediapersons here, Owaisi cited an example of the BJP targeting only the people from the minority community. “The BJP is glorifying the bulldozer and not the Constitution. Suppose there are 50 houses in one neighbourhood, but the only house being demolished is of Abdur Rehman, then it is being claimed that not the whole locality is illegal but only his house. This is a prime example of creating hatred,” he said.

Meanwhile, referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that the Union Cabinet accepting “one nation, one election” proposal showcases PM Modi’s iron will to bolster democracy through clean and financially efficient elections, Owaisi asked: “What were electoral bonds? You accepted donations of Rs 10 crore even from owners of meat factories. Was those electoral bonding clean? Did the economic growth not accelerate over the past 10 years? Was it because of this [one nation, one election]?”

Asad condemns Bandi’s remarks on Madrasas

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks that Madrasas are breeding grounds for terrorism, adding that it fuels Islamophobia. “This person is the MOS Home and makes a general sweeping statement against madarsas it shows the Honourable Minister’s mindset. Every Indian should strongly condemn this hateful statement of MOS Home that he is encouraging Islamophobia in India,” Owaisi posted on X.