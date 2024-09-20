BRS forms panel to find facts over infant deaths in Gandhi hospital

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced the formation of a fact-finding committee by the pink party to investigate the ongoing maternal and infant deaths at Gandhi Hospital.

In a statement issued here, the BRS leader said that the committee, consisting of experts, will conduct a detailed study and share its findings with both the government and the public.

He urged the government to cooperate with this initiative and to accept the advice and suggestions provided by the Opposition in order to improve public health.

Rama Rao expressed disappointment with the government’s focus on retaliating against the BRS for bringing this issue to light, instead of addressing the core problem.

He criticised the government for diverting attention away from solving the issue and instead engaging in blame game.

The BRS leader questioned whether the government had conducted any review on the deaths or taken steps to ensure quality healthcare for the people. He also raised concerns over the alleged transfer of senior doctors from the hospital, which may have caused disruptions in providing medical services.

He urged the government to address this issue and make efforts to reduce the mortality rate. It is shameful that the administration treats these deaths as mere statistics, without considering the deep personal loss experienced by the families involved, he added.