Justice league: GHMC deputy commissioner knocks Telangana HC's doors for anticipatory bail

HYDRAA complaint: GHMC officer seeks anticipatory bail

Nandagiri Sudhamsh, a GHMC officer of the deputy commissioner rank in Secunderabad Zone, has moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with Crime No. 42/2024 being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad Police. Sudhamsh, listed as Accused No. 2 in the case, faces allegations of misconduct under various Sections of the BNS. The case stems from a complaint filed by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on August 30, 2024, accusing Sudhamsh and other officials of approving unauthorised constructions within the buffer zone of Erla Cheruvu, a protected water body in Chandanagar Circle. These illegal constructions were demolished by HYDRAA on August 10 and 11 following an inquiry.

The allegation is that building permissions and occupancy certificates were granted for several plots in violation of buffer zone regulations. Despite repeated warnings and formal requests from the Irrigation department to halt the construction, the accused officials allegedly proceeded with approvals. In his petition, Sudhamsh said that since its inception in July 2024, HYDRAA has acted on numerous public complaints about encroachments, taking strict action by demolishing buildings that violated local laws and regulations. He argued that his role was to render his services in accordance with official duties and requested the court to grant him anticipatory bail.

HC relief for woman in dispute transfer petition

Justice P Sree Sudha of the Telangana High Court on Thursday allowed a woman — petitioner in a matrimonial dispute transfer petition — to submit a chief affidavit and attend cross-examination either through videoconferencing or by appointing an advocate commissioner at her place of residence, thus dispensing with her physical presence in court. The relief was provided after the petitioner, who is residing with her four-month-old child at her parents’ house in Peddapalli, said that the 190-km distance to the Family Court in Hyderabad was difficult for her. Her husband, the respondent in the case, submitted a medical certificate stating that he was suffering from severe back pain, which prevented him from travelling long distances. He also argued that his financial situation was precarious as he worked as a barber and was dependent on his sister for support.