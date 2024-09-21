338 kg ganja worth Rs 85L seized, one arrested in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: In a major drug bust, the police seized 338 kgs of ganja, worth around Rs 85 lakh, hidden in a tractor within the Hasanparthy Police Station limits on Friday, and arrested one, K Lakshmi Narayana, on Friday.

Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha stated that, based on a tip-off, the Hasanparthy police nabbed the accused during a vehicle check on the Hanamkonda-Karimnagar Highway and seized the ganja.

On interrogation, the accused confessed that, with the instruction of the Kilo Narayana, he was illegally transporting the dry ganja from the Odisha state. The accused Kilo Narayana, a native of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

During questioning, Lakshmi Narayana revealed he was transporting the ganja from Odisha on the orders of Kilo Narayana, who is from Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The ganja was packed into 96 packets and hidden in a box at the bottom of the tractor. Kilo Narayana in absconding.