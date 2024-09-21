Mallannasagar storage defies doomsayers, says BRS MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao visited the Mallannasagar on Friday and said it was now looking like a sea as the officials filled the project with 21 tmcft water.

“The fact that the Mallannasagar has so much water is a fitting reply to those who spoke about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) getting washed away,” he said.

“If the Kaleshwaram has washed away, how come the Mallannasagar received so much water,” he wondered.

Harish also claimed that the water from Kaleshwaram was reaching Ranaganayakasagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar projects.

Claiming that 90 per cent of works on canals of Mallannasagar have now been completed, he demanded that the state government complete the remaining 10 per cent works.

He also demanded that the state government release fish seedlings into the water bodies across the state.