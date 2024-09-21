Telangana: TPCC chief plans meetings to prepare cadre for local body polls

HYDERABAD: Just a few days after being appointed as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), B Mahesh Kumar Goud has decided to initiate measures to further strengthen the party in the state.

As part of this endeavour, Mahesh will be holding a series of meetings with the District Congress Committees (DCC) and the party’s affiliated wings. This exercise will commence on Saturday.

Sources in the party suggested that meetings are aimed at analysing and understanding the voting patterns in the 2013 Assembly elections and the recent Lok Sabha polls, especially since the GHMC and local body polls are expected to be conducted in the coming months.

The TPCC chief is also likely to guide the party functionaries on taking forward the state government’s welfare and development schemes.

Ahead of a major rejig of the TPCC committees starting from state to village level panels, Mahesh holding district level meetings assumes significance. The district leaders have been inundating the party’s headquarters with pleas seeking one promotion or the other.

On Saturday, the TPCC chief will be holding different meetings with Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad DCCs. The DCC presidents, district concerned ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, corporation chairpersons, TPCC office-bearers will attend these meetings. Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh described the meetings as a “general exercise”. He said that he would direct the party cadre on how to go forward and be ready for the ensuing local body elections.

He said that his endeavour is to ensure that the grand old party emerges victorious in the municipal polls with a huge majority.