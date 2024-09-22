BRS walkout amidst high drama at first PAC meet chaired by Arekapudi Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Heated exchanges between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS marked the first Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting presided over by new chairman Arekapudi Gandhi in the Assembly on Saturday.

The meeting, which began with Gandhi exchanging pleasantries with Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and the committee members, saw the BRS members stage a walkout after objecting to his “selection” as the PAC chairman.

To begin with Gandhi expressed delight at being appointed as the PAC chairman, and said that as the panel head he would act responsibly and audit the Budget for the betterment of people.

The BRS MLAs, however, accused the ruling Congress of “selecting” and not “electing” the chairman.

The BRS members, including MLAs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, MLCs L Ramana and Satyavati Rathod, also objected to only IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu responding to all the questions while the Speaker preferred to maintain silence. They also sought “re-election” to the post as per Rule 250.

They said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had recommended the names of T Harish Rao, Prashanth Reddy, Kamalakar, L Ramana and Satyavathi Rathod for inclusion in the PAC but “suddenly” Gandhi was appointed as the chairman instead of Harish Rao.

They said that when the BRS was in power, the PAC chairperson post was given to the opposition parties.

In response, Congress MLAs Yennem Srinivas Reddy said that the PAC chairman has been appointed as per the rules. He also alleged that in the past, the PAC chairman’s appointment was done in the BRS office or at a farmhouse.

The Congress MLAs expressed ire at the BRS MLAs for making unwarranted comments against the Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipally Satyam accused Harish Rao of acting as a brand ambassador for lies and false propaganda over irrigation projects.

“Harish Rao should go for an eye test. Contrary to his claims, it was Yellampalli water that reached Mallannasagar and not Kaleshwaram water,” Satyam said.