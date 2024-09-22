Educators disappointed by Telangana govt’s ‘teacher reshuffle’ decision

Progressive Recognised Teacher’s Union (PRTU), Telangana, criticised the order as it stated that the union strongly condemned the director of school education, ordering the district collector to make adjustments in the teachers allocations in the government schools.

“It is absurd to say that two teachers should be assigned to 11-60 students in primary schools, two teachers for 11-60 students and three teachers for 61-90 students in primary schools. We also want that for high schools, the government should amend the GO and consider one class of 25 students each,” the PRTU said.

The teachers also expressed dissatisfaction and said the order was issued when the academic session had already begun.

M Ravinder, additional general secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation, told TNIE, “ Primary schools are the worst hit because of lack of teachers and we want the government to fill the vacancies in the primary schools across the state. We think that by bringing in this arrangement, the government wants to delay the DSE recruitment.”