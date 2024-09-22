Telangana's Karimnagar takes e-fasting for a digital detox

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when fasting for religious reasons, better skin or weight loss has made a comeback in urban areas, the residents of Karimnagar have embraced a different kind of fast — one aimed at breaking their addiction to smartphones. E-fasting is the trend that is taking the city by storm, especially with doctors advising people to keep away from their electronic devices during holidays.

Dr Ch Ramana Chary, an ENT specialist, tells TNIE that e-fasting is a good way to maintain one’s health. “Overuse of cell phones and computers leads to health problems like dryness of eyes, neck pain, headache and ear problems,” he says.

The ENT doctor advises people against using earphones and headphone as they damage eardrums leading to tinnitus, itching and dizziness. Finally, one may suffer from loss of hearing, he says, warning that this addiction could also lead to nomophobia, a condition when a person experiences fear or anxiety about not having phone connectivity.

Though nowadays cell phones have become indispensable for communication, one must minimise the use of cell phones for a healthy life, he advises. “It would be better for people to put their phones on silent mode or switch them off after office or business hours,” Dr Chary suggests.