Centre ready to probe supply of adulterated ghee to TTD: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Describing the alleged use of beef and fish oil in preparation of laddu prasadam at the Lord Venkateshwara shrine in Tirumala as unfortunate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Union government will conduct an inquiry into the issue.

Speaking to the media here, Sanjay said: “Some forces are trying to hurt the sentiments and self-respect of the Hindus. Union Health Minister JP Nadda is looking into this problem. There will surely be an investigation into the whole issue.”

Sanjay also suggested that the AP government should not give TTD jobs to members of other religious communities.

“During the previous regime too, I raised this issue and made a similar request,” he added.

“There are allegations that firms in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have supplied this adulterated ghee to TTD. This needs to be probed. If required, the case will be handed over to the CBI,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay alleged that AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has a “phobia” and that is why he is insulting the Hindu gods and goddess.

Referring to the cash-for-vote case, he alleged that there is a secrete pact between the BRS and Congress and that is the reason the previous BRS government did not seriously pursue the case.

The present Congress government too is mired in corruption with some of its MLAs indulging in several corrupt activities, he added.