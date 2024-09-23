First caste census, then local body polls: CM Revanth Reddy
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the local body elections will be held only after a caste census is conducted in the state.
The CM was addressing the his party MLAs, MPs and MLCs during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.
During the meeting, the CLP unanimously passed a resolution thanking AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi as well as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for appointing a BC leader — B Mahesh Kumar Goud — as the TPCC president.
The CLP meeting, which was also attended by ministers, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC secretaries P Viswanathan, and PC Vishnunadh, discussed issues like promoting government’s welfare schemes, and strengthening the party at the grassroots.
Addressing the meeting, Revanth said that the party and the government should work in coordination and ensure that the government’s schemes and programmes reach the people.
He also suggested that the TPCC president give DCC president and other posts to those who are in touch with the people and are working for their wellbeing.
He said that he has given 36 nominated posts to those who served the party during difficult times. He also assured the loyal and hard-working cadre that they will definitely get opportunities to serve the party as well as in the government.
‘Be alert to BJP’s one election conspiracy’
Stating that Mahesh Kumar Goud took over the reins of the party’s state unit at a historical juncture when country needs to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said that the BJP brought up the simultaneous elections proposal because it wants to form the government for the fourth successive time.
Revanth said that the grand old party needs to be alert to this conspiracy.
Giving clarity on conducting caste census in the state, Revanth said that Rahul Gandhi strongly believes in caste census for rendering justice to the people on the basis of population. He said that caste census has to be conducted for providing proportional representation in reservations.
“We have recently appointed the BC commission based on Rahul Gandhi’s idealogy. We have appointed a Cabinet sub-committee for the implementation of SC sub-categorisation. This committee will submit a report after thoroughly studying the Supreme Court’s order on SC sub-classification,” he said.
Stating that he has not taken leave even for a single day in the last nine months, the CM cautioned the MLAs to be “vigilant”, while stating that some legislators were “showing over enthusiasm”.
Revanth said that the district in-charge ministers should look into concerns raised by the MLAs. He also asked the in-charge ministers to tour the districts at least twice a week.
He also stated that no state government has waived `18,000 crore crop loans in just 27 days. He affirmed that the Congress government’s objective is to make the farmers debt free.
Arekapudi attends CLP meeting
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Arekapudi Gandhi, who joined the Congress from the BRS, also attended the CLP meeting. Recently, the party leaders claimed that Gandhi was given the PAC chairman post as he is a BRS MLA. Giving a clarity on Gandhi’s presence at the meeting, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Gandhi attended as the meeting was held in his Assembly segment.