First caste census, then local body polls: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the local body elections will be held only after a caste census is conducted in the state.

The CM was addressing the his party MLAs, MPs and MLCs during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

During the meeting, the CLP unanimously passed a resolution thanking AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi as well as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for appointing a BC leader — B Mahesh Kumar Goud — as the TPCC president.

The CLP meeting, which was also attended by ministers, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC secretaries P Viswanathan, and PC Vishnunadh, discussed issues like promoting government’s welfare schemes, and strengthening the party at the grassroots.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth said that the party and the government should work in coordination and ensure that the government’s schemes and programmes reach the people.

He also suggested that the TPCC president give DCC president and other posts to those who are in touch with the people and are working for their wellbeing.

He said that he has given 36 nominated posts to those who served the party during difficult times. He also assured the loyal and hard-working cadre that they will definitely get opportunities to serve the party as well as in the government.