KTR, Harish will go to jail if Prabhakar returns: Minister Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Accusing BRS working president KT Rama Rao of making baseless allegations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he as well as former minister T Harish Rao will go to jail if former police officer T Prabhakar Rao returns home from the US.

Prabhakar Rao, former chief of state Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), is a key accused in the phone-tapping case. Speaking to the media in Alair, the minister asked why Rama Rao and Harish Rao went to the US and asked Prabhakar Rao not to return home.

Venkat alleged that Rama Rao was in a state of depression as MLAs and municipal chairpersons are leaving the BRS. “He is talking in frustration. That’s why he is making baseless allegations against the chief minister.”

“The BRS is deteriorating... it is being destroyed day by day. No one knows who the Leader of the Opposition is,” he said.

“Where is your party. Who is the Leader of the Opposition. Is it your father or Harish Rao or your sister? Four of you are competing for the role of Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

The minister also accused that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family of stealing Rs 2 lakh after taking loans to the tune of Rs 7 lakh crore.

“Though the Congress government is doing good things and working for the welfare of the people and to develop the state, KTR is alleging that we are looting the state. All I want to say is that we are not looters like their family members,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming local body polls, he said that the BRS will not be able to secure even one seat in those elections.