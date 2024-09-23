NIA searches nabbed ISIS man’s flat in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at an apartment in Shankeshwar Bazar, Saidabad, under the Hyderabad commissionerate limits on Sunday in connection with the arrest of suspected ISIS member, Rizwan Ali. According to the NIA, Rizwan, an expert in making explosives, had planned to target various cities across India.

Agency sleuths, accompanied by Rizwan, searched the apartment where he had taken shelter for three months prior to his arrest. He was apprehended on August 9 this year in New Delhi.

According to the the agency, Delhi-based Rizwan joined the banned terrorist organisation in 2015-16 after completing his degree. In 2017, he came into contact with Shahnawaz, a native of Jharkhand, who had settled in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. He is believed to have recruited several youngsters for ISIS through online platforms. Shahnawaz worked to expand the ISIS module in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Maharashtra and was involved in raising funds for terror operations within the country.

In June 2023, Pune police raided the ISIS module headed by Shahnawaz and arrested several people. The Mumbai branch of the NIA is currently investigating the case. Following the raid, Rizwan went into hiding, taking refuge in the Sambhal area of Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA had also announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information regarding Rizwan, identifying him as one of the most wanted terrorists. In January this year, the Delhi Special Cell police raided a base in Sambhal after tracking Rizwan’s movements. Although he narrowly escaped, Rizwan relocated to Hyderabad in March.