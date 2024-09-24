World Bank team, Minister Venkat discuss cooperation in developing road infrastructure

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy informed the representatives of the World Bank that the state government will discuss and take a decision on the global financial institution’s cooperation in developing road infrastructure in Telangana.

World Bank representatives, led by Chief Transport Officer Reenu Anuja, met the minister here on Monday. The team gave a presentation on the roads being constructed in others states with the cooperation of the World Bank.

Later speaking to reporters, the minister said that although hundreds of people were dying in road accidents, the previous government did not pay any attention to the problem.

“The BRS failed to follow the road safety standards during its 10-year rule. It failed to even build trauma care centres to provide treatment to the accident victims,” he said and added that now the standards set by the World Road Congress are being followed in construction of roads in Telangana.