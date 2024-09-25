FIR registered in Dalit boycott case

HYDERABAD: The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the alleged social boycott of a Dalit family in Medak, said Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Tuesday. “Since a larger community is involved, the case is sensitive and requires careful handling,” he said.

Speaking at Telangana Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Jitender assured that the police are following all procedures. He also addressed recent clashes in Jainoor, which erupted during a protests against the attempted rape of a tribal woman. Jitender said, “It was a very unfortunate incident. The protestors had promised the local police that it would be a peaceful protest. However, suddenly it turned violent. As many as 38 persons have been arrested so far and no bail has been granted.”

Regarding allegations against police actions during a recent incident involving Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and BRS leader Kaushik Reddy, the DGP stated, “The intent of the police was to stop the MLA, not to escort. Cases have been registered in this regard and action will be taken as per law.”