Minister Anasuya seeks governor's assent for mulugu municipality upgrade amid ongoing tribal tensions

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) sought the assent of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for a Bill passed by the Assembly to upgrade Mulugu from a gram panchayat to a municipality.

On Tuesday, Seethakka submitted a memorandum to the governor, stating that this Bill was passed in 2022 during the tenure of the previous BRS government. However, due to technical issues, Mulugu Municipality could not be established. She informed the governor that the Bill was currently pending with the President of India.

Furthermore, the minister said the governor expressed interest in adopting a village in the Mulugu district. In this regard, she provided a list of villages in the district and also requested Varma to visit the Adilabad district, which has a significant tribal population.

During the meeting, Seethakka also discussed the situation in Jainoor of the Kumurambheem Asifabad district, where clashes erupted between Gond tribals and Muslims due to an alleged rape incident. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel was also present at the meeting.