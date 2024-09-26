Police arrest two, seize 900 kg ganja worth Rs 2.25 crore in Telangana

ADILABAD: The Adilabad sub-divisional police arrested two members of an interstate gang and seized 900 kg of dry ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 2.25 crore, at the Lakshmipur checkpost in Talamadugu mandal late on Tuesday. The cops also seized a lorry used to transport the contraband and two mobile phones.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam said that the eight-member gang supplies large quantities of ganja from the forest area along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border to various states.

The accused were identified as Ashish, a native of Malkangiri, Odisha (absconding); Pandit G, a native of Kasampur Makut, Uttar Pradesh (absconding); Wasim alias Waseem Ansari, a UP native, the lorry driver (arrested); Arman, a native of UP, the container lorry cleaner (arrested); two unidentified individuals from Buldhana, Dhule district, Maharashtra (absconding); Anush Jain, a native of Uttarakhand (absconding); and Sonu Ansari (absconding).

Acting on a tip-off, the police, while conducting vehicle checks at the Lakshmipur border checkpost, identified a container vehicle from Uttarakhand heading towards Maharashtra from Adilabad.