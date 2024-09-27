Desist from allegations, says Srujan’s legal notice to KTR

HYDERABAD: Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd managing director Soodini Srujan has sent legal notice to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing the latter of levelling false allegations with regard to AMRUT 2.0 works.

The legal notice, sent by Srujan’s advocate on Thursday, asked the BRS working president to “remove/delete/takedown” the defamatory content from his social media accounts and to “cease and desist” from making such statements in the future.

The notice cited Rama Rao’s allegation that the Srujan-owned Shodha Constructions Pvt. Ltd. had a profit of only Rs 2 crore but was awarded contracts worth Rs 1,137.77 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and alleged favouritism by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“You have also falsely implied that my client is related to the chief minister and, as a result, secured the contract for Shodha Constructions,” the notice said.

“In the event you fail to comply with the contents of the legal notice within 24 hours, my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including the recourse available under Section 356 of BNS-2023,” the legal notice said.

It said that the total value of the works to be done under AMRUT 2.0 was around Rs 3,656.78 crore and nowhere close to the figure of Rs 9,000 crore claimed by Rama Rao.

The notice said that Shodha Constructions entered into a Joint-Venture (JV) with AMR India Pvt. Ltd and IHP Limited in 51:29:20 ratio to bid for a tender announced by the Telangana government in 2024 so that the combined resources of the JV members would be considered for the tender.