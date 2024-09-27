HYDRAA bite venomous for the poor: KTR slams Congress

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Accusing the Congress government of staging a “high-drama” under the pretext of HYDRAA, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged clear bias in carrying out demolitions.

Speaking to the media at the BRS office here on Thursday, Rama Rao accused the government of discriminating between the rich and the poor when it came to razing illegal structures. “Why are Congress leaders like Ponguleti (Srinivasa Reddy), KVP Ramachander Rao and (Patnam) Mahender Reddy not being targeted when they are accused of encroaching the Musi river’s FTL and why are structures belonging to the poor and middle class being demolished without hesitation?” he asked.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government lacked empathy “as demolitions are being carried out with no regard for the hardships faced by the affected”.

“If CM Revanth Reddy is sincere, why not first allocate the 40,000 2BHK houses constructed during the BRS regime to those whose homes are being demolished?” he asked, urging the government to show consideration for ordinary citizens. He also cited alleged instances of residents, particularly students, not being given enough time to retrieve their belongings before demolitions took place.

Rama Rao also criticised what he said was lack of coordination between government departments, noting that properties recently registered by the Registration department were now being demolished by the municipal authorities.

Tension during inauguration

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed in Kodurupaka during the inauguration of a new MPP school building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore in memory of Rama Rao’s grandparents. Members of the Mid Manair Reservoir Oustees JAC attempted to disrupt the event but were intercepted by police.