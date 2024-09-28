Harish Rao threatens 'Chalo Secretariat' protest over loan waivers for farmers

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao threatened to lead a “Chalo Secretariat” protest if the state government fails to waive loans of all farmers before Dasara.

Harish, along with farmers, staged a dharna in Nanganoor mandal of Siddipet district on Friday, demanding that the state government implement all promises made to the farmers by the Congress during the elections.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “The government claims that it waived loans up to Rs 2 lakh availed by farmers in the state. But there are a number of farmers whose loans have not been waived.”

“Before elections, Revanth Reddy said that the loan waiver scheme papers will be the first documents he will sign as soon as the Congress forms the government in the state. But what he has done so far is impose several restrictions on loan waiver, which pushing farmers into several problems,” he said.

“Farmers are beck deep in debts due to non-waiver of loans,” he claimed.