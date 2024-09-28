Kaleshwaram project inquiry: Key official interrogated by PC Ghose commission

HYDERABAD: The PC Ghose Commission, constituted by the state government to inquiry into alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project, grilled Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief of Gajwel and Kaleshwaram Corporation Managing Director B Hari Ram on Friday.

The Commission posed as may as 90 questions to Hari Ram, including those related to the financial status of the Kaleshwaram Corporation.

Hari Ram reportedly explained to the Commission that the Kaleshwaram Corporation repaid Rs 29,737 crore loan to the financial institutions so far. Though the corporation raised loans, it had no assets, the official reportedly informed the Commission.

Hari Ram answered some questions and agreed to give replies to the remaining questions on Saturday.

He reportedly mentioned the names of the then Irrigation special chief secretary SK Joshi and the then Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar several times, while answering the Commission’s questions.

Hari Ram said that the Kaleshwaram Corporation paid Rs 64,000 crore to contracting agencies with the loan amounts.

He also informed the Commission that the financial statements of Kaleshwaram Corporation were submitted to the state government.

He said that he was unaware whether the government placed those statements in the State Legislative Assembly or not. When the

Commission asked who was responsible for the damage to the Medigadda barrage, Hari Ram reportedly said that not carrying out operation and maintenance of gates on a regular basis was the reason. He said that the then officials failed to follow the minutes in regular maintenance of Medigadda barrage.

Meanwhile, the Commission also questioned other officials, including Chief Accounts Officer Venkat Apparao, Chief Accounts Officer Padmavathi and Director of Works Accounts Phani Bhushan.