Telangana HC critiques NIA for inconsistent legal strategies

HC rebukes NIA for adopting inconsistent legal stance

A bench of the Telangana High Court issued a sharp rebuke to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for adopting conflicting legal positions across different courts to suit its interests. The bench, consisting of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, made these observations while considering an application for condonation of a 390-day delay in challenging orders issued by a special court.

The case relates to the applicability of Section 5 of the Limitation Act to appeals filed under Section 21(5) of the NIA Act. SM Rizwan Akhtar, counsel for the appellant, and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA, presented their arguments before the court. After reviewing rulings from several High Courts, the bench concluded that Section 5 of the Limitation Act is indeed applicable to such appeals.

In a pointed critique, the judges highlighted what they described as the NIA’s “diametrically-opposite stances,” referring to the agency’s practice of taking inconsistent legal positions in different courts. The court referred to this shifting approach as a “flip-flop,” calling into question the fairness and integrity of the NIA’s legal strategy.

The Bench invoked Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality before the law, emphasizing that both the NIA and the accused should be treated equally under the law. The court strongly criticized the statutory barriers imposed by Section 21(5) of the NIA Act, terming it a “Bar to Justice” when applied inconsistently, and introduced the concept of a “Justice Bar” in their judgment.

In their ruling, the judges favored a purposive interpretation of the law, prioritising constitutional protection over a rigid, literal reading of the statute.