Telangana villages Nirmal, Somasila win National Awards in tourism

HYDERABAD: In a major fillip to rural tourism in the state, two villages from Telangana - Nirmal and Somasila - have secured awards in the national level ‘Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024’ in ‘Craft’ and ‘Spiritual Wellness categories’ respectively organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Nirmal, renowned for its 400-year-old tradition of wooden toy craftsmanship, emerged as a standout representative of artisanal excellence. The village, located in erstwhile Adilabad district, is famed for its intricately carved wooden toys that are vibrantly painted to reflect various aspects of daily life.

This enduring art form not only serves as a cultural emblem but also continues to be in demand among tourists and art collectors alike.

On the other hand, Somasila, situated on the banks of the Krishna river, was celebrated for its spiritual and ecological offerings.

The village is home to a revered Shaivite temple and home for a rich aquatic ecosystem. Additionally, Somasila is notable for the confluence of seven rivers, known as the Sapthanandi Sangam, and features several historic temples and the tomb of Islamic saint Hazarat Shah Vali, further enriching its cultural landscape.

The awards were presented during a ceremony led by Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Representatives from both villages Faizan Ahmed, Additional Collector of Nirmal District, S Pentayya, president of the Nirmal Toys and Arts Society, and T Narasimha, Tourism Officer for Somasila, were on hand to accept the accolades. Remarkably, Nirmal and Somasila were chosen as the top entries from a pool of 991 submissions, highlighting their exceptional tourism potential.