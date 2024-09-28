Yellow alert issued as thunderstorms, heavy rains predicted in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: More thunderstorms are likely to be seen in the city in the days ahead and the yellow warning for heavy rains and lightning has been extended until September 29 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in districts including Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda.

IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood now lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

The trough from north Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood to north Bangladesh now runs from south Gujarat to northwest Bihar across the cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood from 1.5 to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Over the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 300C and 230C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be South-westerlies with wind speeds around 06-08 kmph.