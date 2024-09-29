Telangana govt targeting homes of only poor with HYDRAA, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling Congress of causing unnecessary problems for the people with HYDRAA, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Saturday warned the state government that if it continues to raze the homes of the poor, there will be a “people’s march”.

The MoS addressed the media at a private function hall in Hyderabad where he alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was protecting houses belonging to Muslims while targeting the homes of only Hindus. “This is not acceptable,” he said.

Sanjay said that the BJP was not against HYDRAA but was opposed to the demolition of structures built by the poor who are paying taxes for years. He demanded to know how officials of various departments and earlier governments gave permission for construction on lands that come under the FTL or buffer zone of water bodies.

The saffron party leader also alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao protected Muslims and was now taking shelter in his farmhouse.