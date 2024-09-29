TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud is ironing out differences between old guard, newcomers

HYDERABAD: Stating that the party is working on achieving coordination between the old guard and MLAs who migrated to the Congress from the BRS, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday acknowledged that some issues persist at the party level in some constituencies.

During an informal conversation with reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh said that he would soon embark on a tour of districts to take stock of the party.

Answering a query, he said that he and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had warned some of the MLAs to devote time in their respective constituencies, instead of hanging around in the power corridors.

Mahesh said that there was a proposal in the party to give DCC president posts to MLAs. To another question, he said that all communities will get equal opportunities in the Cabinet expansion.

Stating that the ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme was evoking a tremendous response, Mahesh said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned him and expressed appreciation for initiating such a programme.

Countering BRS MLA T Harish Rao’s comments over Mallannasagar oustees, Mahesh sought to know whether the former couldn’t see the tears of the oustees. He sought to remind Harish that when a Congress delegation tried to visit Mallannasagar and meet the oustees, the then BRS government arrested them.