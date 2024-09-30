Flood relief: Delay in Union govt's flood relief funds leaves CM Revanth Reddy in dilemma

The state government has submitted a report to the Centre stating that the loss due to floods and rains in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, and Warangal districts was about Rs 10,320 crore. BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has demanded that the chief minister call an all-party meeting and take them to Delhi to build pressure on the Centre to release funds.

Now the question is whether Revanth takes leaders of all parties to Delhi or only his Cabinet colleagues to exert pressure on the Union government. The BJP MPs including Union ministers from Telangana have stated several times that the Centre will help the state based on its assessment of the damage due to floods, but as of now, there is no clarity from Delhi as to how much the relief would be.

Sources said that Telangana officials who are working in Delhi are trying to get PM Narendra Modi’s appointment for the CM for the last one week without much success.