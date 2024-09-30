Lite byte| Musi demolitions: What was pink party’s plan?

Musi demolitions: What was Pink Party’s plan?

Many believe that HYDRAA is the brainchild of the current chief minister. However, a key official in the government claims that the BRS government had similar demolition plans brewing right before it lost power. According to him, had the pink party been given another term, it too would have knocked down the encroachments. Now, with BRS leaders loudly criticising the Musi demolitions, we’re left wondering — what were their exact plans?

Exile from Erravalli and new entrants

A former MP and a close relative of ex-chief minister KCR is now staying away from his Erravalli farmhouse. Another key leader of the pink party who used to hand over B-Forms is also maintaining a distance. Whispers suggest that two former MLAs, now cozy with the party supremo, could be pulling some strings to keep these two leaders away. Others in the party’s core group too are said to be worried about the two ex-MLAs and are reportedly getting jittery.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy