Telangana's Komaravelli mandal villagers set fire to house of rape accused

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed in a village in the Komaravelli mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday, as the house of the accused, who allegedly raped a minor girl, was set on fire, and a car, JCB and motorcycle parked in front of it were destroyed.

The seventh grade girl was reportedly raped by neighbour on Saturday night. As she developed severe abdominal pain, her parents took her to the Siddipet government hospital on Sunday, where she disclosed what had happened.

According to sources, the accused raped the girl when she was alone at home and threatened to kill her if she revealed this to anyone.

The girl’s parents, outraged by the attack, informed the villagers, who then targeted the accused’s house. However, neither the accused nor his family members were present at that time.

The police working to restore order assured the villagers that strict action would be taken against the accused as per law. Women from the village demanded that the accused’s family be expelled from the village, expressing concerns about the girl’s future and the safety of their own daughters.

Siddipet CP Anuradha stated that the accused was arrested and booked under POCSO Act on Sunday morning. There was no law and order problem in the village, attributing the unrest to false information circulating in local WhatsApp groups. A case has also been registered against the individual spreading this misinformation, along with charges against 10 individuals involved in the incident, including the accused.