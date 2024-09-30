Two new e-Garuda bus services to Vijayawada to be launched on September 30

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC will begin operating two new e-Garuda AC buses via Outer Ring Road (ORR) from BHEL depot to Vijayawada starting Monday. According to officials, this new route is expected to reduce travel time to six hours, down from the usual seven. The buses will depart from BHEL depot at 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

“The aim is to alleviate congestion on the route while also saving travel time, as the buses are expected to have a smoother journey through ORR. Typically, the trip from MGBS to Vijayawada takes seven hours, but this route should cut that down to six. If successful, we plan to add more buses in the future,” an official from Rangareddy told TNIE.

The buses will pass through Ramachandrapuram, Beeramguda, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Nizampet Cross Roads, Kukatpally House Board, JNTU Rythu Bazar, Malaysian Township, Hitec City, Mindspace and Shilparamam. Currently, a total of 91 buses operate daily from Miyapur to Vijayawada, including e-Garuda, AC, sleeper, and non-AC buses.