Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar blasts ‘HYDRAA attacks’, says BJP will stand by ‘victims’

HYDERABAD: Lambasting the state government for launching “HYDRAA attacks”, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the BJP would stand by the “victims”.

“We will take the responsibility of protecting your properties. We will become your weapon. The BJP will become the weapon for the poor. If the HYDRAA bulldozers want to land on your houses... they should touch your houses only after the bulldozers land on BJP workers and us first. We are fully prepared for that. Get ready to face us before demolishing the houses of the poor,” Sanjay said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Seva Pakwada photo exhibition at the BJP City Central District Office in Barkatpura, the MoS strongly criticised the “HYDRAA attacks”, non-implementation of six guarantees, and the “frauds” committed by the Congress and BRS.

“We initially thought that they would demolish buildings occupied by powerful people. But they are demolishing houses of the poor,” Sanjay said.

He wondered why the government was demolishing buildings that had all the required permissions. He said that Hyderabad’s real estate business too was hit badly due to these demolitions. “The economic situation in Telangana has deteriorated completely. Without thinking about this, it is wrong for the government to adopt a stubborn attitude,” Sanjay said.

He said that the state BJP would come out with a plan to oppose the state government’s demolition drive. “Is taking the lives of the poor considered Indiramma rule?” Sanjay asked.

“The previous BRS government grabbed the lands of the poor in the name of constructing collectorate buildings and fire stations. Now, Congress is demolishing houses of the poor in the name of Musi beautification. That is why the BJP has decided to fight fiercely to support the poor and protect their properties. Soon, we will come up with a plan under the leadership of [Union minister and state BJP chief] Kishan Reddy and implement it,” he added.