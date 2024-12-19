BRS leader KTR named accused no.1 by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Formula E race case

HYDERABAD: In two major developments in Telangana on Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was named Accused-1 (A-1) in the Formula E race case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) lease tenders.

Formula E race case

While the ACB has named KTR, who was the former municipal administration minister, as Accused-1 in the Formula E race case, the then municipal administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar has been listed as A-2, and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer BLN Reddy as A-3.

A day after the Chief Secretary wrote a formal letter to the ACB, the investigating agency registered cases on Thursday. Earlier, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma granted his consent to prosecute KTR and others.

The allegations involve the HMDA transferring Rs 54.88 crore to a private firm without state government approval. The government contends that the transfer violated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules.

Accordingly, the ACB filed charges under Section 13(1)(A) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 409 and 120(B) of the IPC for the alleged misuse of government funds.

It may be recalled that after Arvind Kumar’s transfer, IAS officer Dana Kishore, who assumed charge as principal secretary of the municipal administration department, lodged a formal complaint with the ACB in December 2024.

According to the complaint, a tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), a company registered under UK laws, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, and Ace Nxt Gen Private Limited (Sponsor), to conduct Formula E races for Seasons 9, 10, 11, and 12 in Hyderabad. Under this agreement, the government’s role was limited to building the track and providing civic amenities.