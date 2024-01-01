25-year-old Maoist surrenders in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A 25-year-old member of the Maoist party, Pulluru Nagaraju alias Jagath from Pragallapalli village in Wazeedu Mandal of Mulugu district, surrendered before Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam on Saturday night.

SP Gaush said that as part of the government’s ‘surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy,’ Nagaraju, a member of the Wazeedu-Venkatapuram area committee of the CPI (Maoist), chose to leave the party and lead a normal life. Nagaraju, previously employed as a medical assistant in a private hospital, was influenced by Sudhakar, a divisional committee member (DVCM), and in charge of Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee, convincing him to join the CPI (Maoist).

Initially recruited as a courier, he supplied medicine and other items required by the Maoist party. However, over time, he realised that Maoist leaders exploited innocent people for their own interests. Consequently, he opted to surrender and join mainstream society, the SP added.

