7 including four children test +ve for Covid in Warangal

The identified cases include an eight-month-old baby, two one-year-old boys, an eight-year-old girl.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Four children and three adults tested positive for Covid-19 at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Sunday. The identified cases include an eight-month-old baby, two one-year-old boys, an eight-year-old girl, a 65-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old person from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Speaking to the media persons, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said that a total of 170 samples were collectedand sent for testing to the virology lab in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). Of these, 25 samples tested positive, he added.Currently all the eight patients are undergoing treatment and are said to be stable.

“We have set up 20 beds for children in the paediatric ward specifically for Covid-19 and appealed to parents to take precautionary measures to protect their children from contracting the virus” the superintendent added.Meanwhile, Endowment Minister Konda Surekha conducted a surprise visit to the hospital and held a review meeting with the hospital authorities.

During her visit, the minister urged the hospital staff to be available round the clock for patients in the hospital. She also  appealed to the public to maintain hygiene and also keep their surroundings clean to prevent the spread of diseases.

