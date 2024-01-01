Home States Telangana

BRS corporator booked for illegally regularising govt land in Khammam

District Collector VP Gowtham received a complaint from ruling party corporators alleging that Pagadala Srividhya, a BRS party corporator, regularised the government land under GO 59.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Khammam Two Town police filed a case against a BRS corporator under sections 420,467,468 and 471 for illegally regularising about 415 yards of government land situated near bypass road in Khammam. District Collector VP Gowtham received a complaint from ruling party corporators alleging that Pagadala Srividhya, a BRS party corporator, regularised the government land under GO 59 by presenting fake documents.

Based on the complaint, the district collector initiated an inquiry. The investigation revealed that the BRS corporator Srividhya misled the officials and illegally regularised the land in survey No 92.After thorough investigation, the DC cancelled the regularisation and instructed the officials to take steps to protect the land. The revenue officials demolished the constructed shed and rooms on the land following a complaint from the revenue officials.

The Congress corporators urged the officials to uncover various illegal regularisations of lands in Khammam town and take stringent action against them.The corporators pointed out that many government lands have been regularised illegally in and around Khammam.CPM district leader Y Vikram demanded that stringent action be taken against those involved in the illegal regularisation of  government lands.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp