Drug menace: TS-NAB to hold meet with colleges

Speaking to TNIE, the Cyberabad Commissioner said that the TS-NAB is planning an event involving educational institutions to address the issue of drug abuse among youth.

Published: 01st January 2024 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Swethavimala M
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anti-narcotics bureau of Telangana police (TS-NAB) in coordination with the three commissionerates will organise a meeting with educational institutions in the next 15 days, said Cyberabad Commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohanty said that the TS-NAB is planning an event involving educational institutions to address the issue of drug abuse among youth. “An official mail regarding the same will be sent to the institutions within the next couple of days,” he said.

Towards the end of 2022, the Hyderabad police mandated all educational institutions to constitute anti-drug committees to sensitise youth about the dangers of drugs and ensure their campuses were free of narcotic substances.

While Mohanty did not reveal further details of the meeting, it is learnt that the TS-NAB will take a similar step, if not a more strategic stride, in controlling supply and consumption of drugs by youth.

The commissioner said that the Cyberabad police have received new drug-testing kits from the TS-NAB. “The kits will help detect consumption of drugs in an expeditious manner,” he said. Mohanty explained that the kits will test the body fluid samples of a person to determine if they have consumed drugs. They will be used upon specific information and are not meant for large-scale drug testing, the CP said.

