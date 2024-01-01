Home States Telangana

Hyderabad, ours exclusively

Come June 2, 2024, Hyderabad would cease to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:15 AM

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University , Dr Marri Chenna Reddy HRD Institute

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come June 2, 2024, Hyderabad would cease to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. While this would be one of the promises that would be kept, many are pending. It is these pending promises that the Telangana government is hopeful of getting resolved in 2024, the 10th year of bifurcation.

The Telangana government is expecting educational institutions like Tribal University, IIM and Sainik Welfare School to be granted to the state. Besides, the government is optimistic about some progress towards establishing a steel factory in Bayyaram and a rail coach factory in Kazipet, both of which are crucial components of the Reorganisation Act .

Hyderabad being the capital of only Telangana would matter little to the common man as all major offices, including the Secretariat, were shifted to Andhra Pradesh long back. Though Governor  Tamilisai Soundarrajan has certain powers in the common capital area, the necessity for her to exercise these powers never arose in the last 10 years.

The responsibility of the Governor in the common capital area included security of life, liberty and property. The responsibility also extended to matters such as law and order, internal security and security of vital installations. However, there was no law and order problem in Hyderabad in the last 10 years.Now, these powers would be vested with the State government and there would be no impact on the common man.

Meanwhile, the division of assets of certain institutions listed in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Reorganisation Act remain pending. Though there was a series of discussions on sharing the assets of these institutions, the matter ended up in court. This means that the final bifurcation of assets would take some more time, sources say.

The dispute over the allotment of All India Service officers too has landed in court. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the BRS government did not pay attention to resolving the pending bifurcation issues in its 10-year rule.

Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar, however, said  umpteen letters were sent to the Centre, including PM Narendra Modi, over the issue. “Whenever former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on the prime minister, the PM said he would look into the matter. But the Centre never released a single rupee to the state. The BJP-led Union government did not fulfil a single assurance given in the AP Reorganisation Act,” Vinod Kumar said.

