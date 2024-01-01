Implement 6 guarantees before LS poll MCC comes into force: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday asked the Congress government to implement its six guarantees before the model code of conduct (MCC) for Lok Sabha elections comes into force.

During an informal chat with reporters here, he said: “The Congress promised to implement its assurances within 100 days of coming to power. That deadline ends on March 17. But the Lok Sabha election schedule is likely to be released in February. Hence, the government should implement its guarantees before February 20, that is before the MCC comes into force.”“People are thinking that the government may delay the implementation of the six assurances in the name of Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

Referring to the white papers released by the government on the state’s finances and other issues, the BRS leader also said: “The white papers released by the government too were creating doubts in the minds of the people. They fear that the government may avoid implementing the six guarantees.”

‘Present full Budget, not vote-on-account Budget’

Claiming that the farmers were complaining about not receiving the Rythu Bandhu amounts till date, he said that the government will be able to fulfil its promises only if it presents a full Budget. “If the government presents a vote-on-account Budget, then it would cut expenditure on its assurances,” he opined.

Recalling that the Congress assured to provide bonus to paddy farmers, Harish Rao said that the farmers’ produce from Rabi crop would reach markets during the Lok Sabha elections and if that is the case, the government will not be announcing the bonus as the election code will be in place. “The government should announce the bonus for Rabi paddy immediately for the benefit the farmers,” the former minister said.

“While campaigning for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured the people that Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver, hike in Aasara pensions and waiver of power dues would be implemented from December 9. But the government failed to implement them so far,” he pointed out.

He also wanted the government to announced the number of beneficiaries under Arogyasri after the amount is increased to Rs 10 lakh.

Harish Rao alleged that the protocol was not being followed during official programmes. BRS MLAs were being ignored in Narasapur, Jangaon, Huzurabad and Sangareddy Assembly segments, while the Congress leaders, who were defeated in the elections, were being invited, he alleged.

‘Officials not following protocol’

Harish Rao alleged that the protocol was not being followed during official programmes. BRS MLAs were being ignored in Narasapur, Jangaon, Huzurabad and Sangareddy Assembly segments, while the Congress leaders, who were defeated in the polls, were being invited for various official programmes, the former minister alleged.

