Panel to upgrade ITIs in Telangana to advanced tech centres

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday constituted a committee of senior officials for transforming the ITIs into advanced technology centres and to prepare a road map for setting up upskill universities in Telangana. The panel will have to submit its recommendations by January 10.

Special chief secretary (Labour and Employment) and four other IAS officers will be on the committee. The terms of reference of the committee are: To examine the proposal received from Tata Technologies Ltd., (TTL) for transformation of ITIs as advanced technology centres. To negotiate the operational modalities and financial terms and conditions of the proposal. To conduct field visits, as may be required. The committee shall submit its recommendations on the TTL proposal by January 10.

The committee will also study the existing models of skill universities in private and government sectors, conduct field visits, as may be required, and prepare a roadmap for operationalisation of 10 skill universities in the state.It may be recalled here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the representatives of Tata Technologies Ltd on Saturday and discussed with them how to provide modern technology and train the youth to get more employment opportunities.

The Tata representatives offered to provide job oriented industrial skill development training by spending Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore in the state. Tata Technologies will extend training and support to the ITIs for five years. As part of this, the Tata company will offer 22 new short-term and five long-term courses to polytechnic and engineering students aiming to provide employment in the high demanding manufacturing sector with modern technical workshops.

