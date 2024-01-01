Ponnam releases water from Lower Manair Dam

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanaryana and District Collector Pamela Satpathy, released water from the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) for Kakatiya canal ayacut here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the water will reach up to Suryapet district for Yasangi (Rabi) crop, irrigating more than five lakh acres.

Commercial crops

Urging the farmers to cultivate commercial crops besides paddy, he said: “Around 23 tmc water will be released from Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams. The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is chalking out an action plan to take care of the farmers’ needs.”

Referring to the free bus service scheme for women, he said: “The TSRTC management will soon review all the issues that are being reported from across the state. If required, additional bus services will be introduced during the peak hours, especially during school and college time, to avoid any inconvenience to the people.”“About six crore women have so far availed the benefits of this scheme,” he added.

