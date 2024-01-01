Top priority for farmers, women, youth in 2024: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the government would accord top priority to farmers, women and youth this year and name 2024 ‘Rythu-Mahila-Yuvatha Nama Samvastaram’.

Extending New Year greetings to the people, Revanth said that the government would soon release a white paper on irrigation, including the details of alleged corruption that took place in the sector. Asserting that the education sector would be revamped right from the primary to higher level, the CM revealed that his government was planning to implement a guarantee for the welfare of the youth too.

“A people’s government has been established in the state and people are being involved in governance. We have kept our promise of restoring democracy and upholding freedom of expression. We have already implemented two of the six guarantees and the remaining too would be fulfilled shortly,” he said.“The aim of the government is to ensure that all those eligible should get welfare schemes and Telangana should be in number one position in development,” Revanth asserted.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing all the assurances given to farmers.Apart from revamping the administration in order to provide ‘Praja Palana’, the government is focusing on strengthening the state financial situation, which was pushed into crisis by the previous government, explained Revanth.

He revealed that the government initiated the efforts to recover people’s money, which was looted during the previous government. Those who waited for pensions, ration cards and houses for 10 years would realise their dreams shortly, he said.

He called upon the people not to believe the allegations levelled by those who lost power. “This is not the previous government. This is people’s government (jana palana). The doors are open 24 hours for every citizen to reach the government,” Revanth assured.He said that the government was collecting the details of cases registered against Telangana agitators and they would be lifted soon.

Edu reforms

The Congress government will revamp the education sector from the primary to higher level in the state and implement a guarantee for youth too, said Revanth

