All nominated posts will be filled before Sankranti: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Sankranti bonanza awaits the Congress leaders who are aspiring for nominated posts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that all the nominated posts would be filled before the harvest festival. During an informal chat with the reporters at the Secretariat, the chief minister said that the chairpersons of corporations, Press Academy chairman and other vacant posts would be filled before the festival.

The Congress leaders who made sacrifices for the party and those who failed to get tickets in the recent Assembly elections would be given priority in filling the posts.

It may be recalled here that the state government rescinded the appointments of around 60 chairpersons to various corporations made by the BRS government. Now, these nominated posts would be filled in consultation with the Congress high command.

Stating that administration in the state has been “decentralised”, the chief minister said: “Now the situation is different from the past. All the ministers are now touring the districts and meeting the people. Ministers touring the districts means that the governance is being delivered at the doorsteps of the people.”

More IAS officers on the anvil

The chief minister also hinted that more IAS officers will be transferred soon and public prosecutors too would be appointed shortly.

Demand for nurses

He said that there was a huge demand for nurses locally and also in Japan and other countries. “The government would set up one nursing college for every 100-bed hospital. These colleges would be helpful for treating the patients at the hospitals and also local girls would get employment,” he said.

The chief minister said that the government will provide training for all those who are seeking jobs abroad, bargain with foreign companies for better salaries, arrange proper travel documents and see that the youth of Telangana would not face any problems in foreign lands. “In case, there are any legal problems, the NALSAR University would look into them,” he said.

The CM said that one international school would be set up in each mandal. Stating that 10 skill universities will be set up in the state, he said that Tata Group has already come forward to set up a skill university. “Tata would invest money in the state and the government would provide required infrastructure. Besides Tata, Mahindra and Century too have come forward to set up skill universities. If these companies establish five universities each, we will have a total of 15 such varsities. These institutions would absorb 80 per cent of the students for their requirement through campus placements,” Revanth explained.

“The courses which are in demand and provide jobs would be introduced in these skill universities. After Intermediate, the students would undergo a three-year degree course in these universities,” he added.

‘LAND FOR JOURNALISTS IN 100 DAYS’

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the issue of house sites for journalists would be resolved within 100 days. Stating that the he was aware of the problems being faced by the journalists, he said: “After the Budget session of the Assembly is completed, I will be able to focus on other issues.” Several ministers, officials and journalists called on the CM at the Secretariat on Monday to extended New Year greetings.

