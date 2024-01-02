BRS ex-MLA booked for bid to grab govt land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Monday registered a case against former Palair MLA and BRS leader Kandala Upender Reddy on allegations of encroachment of government land. The case was filed following a complaint from Shaikpet tahsildar Anitha Reddy on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, 2,185 square metres of government land in Plot No. 8-C, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills was allegedly occupied by Upender Reddy and others from Deepti Avenue Pvt Ltd, a construction company.

The former MLA allegedly built a wine shop with sheds on the said site. After receiving the complaint from Anitha Reddy, the police sealed the illegal structures and are currently verifying the documents pertaining to the land.

It may be mentioned here that Deepti Avenue had earlier tried to start construction work on the land and the matter ended in court. Following this, the court ordered status quo on the land.

The tahsildar alleged that the politician illegally occupied the land in the meantime. The Banjara Hills Police registered a non-bailable case against Upender Reddy and others under Sections 447, 427, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC (trespass, mischief and forgery of documents). The case also mentions Section 3 of the PDPP Act (mischief causing damage to public property).

