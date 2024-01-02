CAR T Cell therapy to lower cancer treatment cost launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute has launched CAR T Cell Therapy Centre for the first time in two Telugu states. With this, the treatment for certain types of blood cancers which needed to be taken to foreign countries at the cost of `4 crore, will be now available at BIACH&RI for under Rs 20 lakh approximately. This therapy uses the cutting edge genetic engineering technology to train the body’s own T Cells to fight even cancer resistant cells and offers long term survival for patients with certain types of blood cancers like lymphomas.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had issued market authorisation to the therapy in October, 2023. Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna announced that BIACH&RI successfully performed the first CAR T Cell Therapy at the hospital on December 27, 2023 for a patient with resistant lymphoma.

While stressing the mental condition of cancer patients when they come to know about the disease, Balakrishna said that the life with cancer and life after stem cell transplantation could be difficult. At the same time patients and their caregivers may have several questions and concerns on a day to day basis, he reasoned.

“In order to make them feel safe and secure, we announce the launch of Stem Cell Transplantation Survivors support group,” he explained. He assured that the therapy will be soon made available to all those needy and appealed to the people to make use of the facility.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute has launched CAR T Cell Therapy Centre for the first time in two Telugu states. With this, the treatment for certain types of blood cancers which needed to be taken to foreign countries at the cost of `4 crore, will be now available at BIACH&RI for under Rs 20 lakh approximately. This therapy uses the cutting edge genetic engineering technology to train the body’s own T Cells to fight even cancer resistant cells and offers long term survival for patients with certain types of blood cancers like lymphomas. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had issued market authorisation to the therapy in October, 2023. Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna announced that BIACH&RI successfully performed the first CAR T Cell Therapy at the hospital on December 27, 2023 for a patient with resistant lymphoma. While stressing the mental condition of cancer patients when they come to know about the disease, Balakrishna said that the life with cancer and life after stem cell transplantation could be difficult. At the same time patients and their caregivers may have several questions and concerns on a day to day basis, he reasoned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In order to make them feel safe and secure, we announce the launch of Stem Cell Transplantation Survivors support group,” he explained. He assured that the therapy will be soon made available to all those needy and appealed to the people to make use of the facility. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp