It’s free-for-all among women on TSRTC bus

A video that went viral on Monday in which women were seen exchanging blows raised questions about how the RTC authorities are going to resolve the problems arising out of the free ride facility.

SANGAREDDY:  The free ride facility on TSRTC buses for women is creating new problems. A video that went viral on Monday in which women were seen exchanging blows raised questions about how the RTC authorities are going to resolve the problems arising out of the free ride facility.

The video showed women travelling to Sangareddy from Zaheerabad arguing among themselves for some time. Later it led to fisticuffs. Initially, the argument was between women sitting in one of the seats and those seated in seats immediately in front of them. Soon the women who were standing also joined the quarreling women. Suddenly, it became a free-for-all.

Children who were accompanying them got scared and began crying even as the frayed tempers continued to dominate the chaos for some time. The quarrel among women came in for sharp criticism from the other passengers. They wondered why should women get on the same bus and fight for seats and why not take the next bus and travel comfortably.

The RTC officials inquired into the incident and found that the bus did not belong to the Sangareddy region. They said it could probably be one that belonged to Hyderabad depot. They, however, said that they were inquiring into the incident.

