KTR’s tweet exposed his arrogance, says Niranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC senior vice-president and chairman of Congress Election Commission Coordination Committee G Niranjan has said that the people of Telangana were very much elated with the declaration of the year 2024 as the year of farmers, women and youth by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Niranjan said that the decision to have a school in every gram panchayat, to reopen the closed schools and appointment of teachers was also appreciated by everyone.

“The chief minister and other ministers are working at lightning speed in an attempt to implement the six guarantees announced by the Congress,” he said.

Stating that the BRS leaders and former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were unable to digest the defeat in the Assembly polls and were feeling like fish out of water, Niranjan alleged that Harish Rao was trying to create doubts in the minds of the people with his adverse comments on the government. “But people are not ready to believe his words,” he added.

Specifically targeting Rama Rao, he said: “KTR recently shared a tweet posted by a citizen, stating that they would have won the elections if they had run 32 YouTube channels instead of establishing 32 medical colleges. It was proof of his arrogance and mockery of democracy.”

“This is nothing but an insult to the voters,” Niranjan said and demanded that KTR tender an apology to the people for his tweet.

Niranjan also stated that unlike KCR, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were “not taking rest even for a single day in the farmhouse”.

